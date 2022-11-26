NCC Group (LON:NCC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $208.25

Shares of NCC Group plc (LON:NCC – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 208.25 ($2.46) and traded as high as GBX 214 ($2.53). NCC Group shares last traded at GBX 214 ($2.53), with a volume of 616,354 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of £666.52 million and a PE ratio of 3,057.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 209.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 208.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.96.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a GBX 3.15 ($0.04) dividend. This is a positive change from NCC Group’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. NCC Group’s payout ratio is presently 66.43%.

In other news, insider Lynn Fordham acquired 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 215 ($2.54) per share, for a total transaction of £53,750 ($63,556.82). Also, insider Tim Kowalski sold 44,492 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 203 ($2.40), for a total transaction of £90,318.76 ($106,797.64).

NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.

