NEC (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.49

NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $36.49 and traded as low as $35.00. NEC shares last traded at $35.00, with a volume of 471 shares trading hands.
NEC Trading Up 2.5 %
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.49.
NEC Company Profile
NEC Corporation operates as a provider of information and communication technology solutions in Japan and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Public Solutions, Public Infrastructure, Enterprise, Network Services, and Global. It provides systems integration services comprising systems implementation and consulting; maintenance and support services; outsourcing and cloud services; and system equipment.
