NevGold (OTC:NAUFF) Shares Down 0.9%

NevGold Corp. (OTC:NAUFF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as 0.29 and last traded at 0.30. Approximately 13,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 37,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.30.

NevGold Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of 0.31.

About NevGold

(Get Rating)

NevGold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold and silver polymetallic deposits. It owns interests in the Limousine Butte and Cedar Wash projects in Nevada, the United States; and the Ptarmigan silver polymetallic project in British Columbia, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NevGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NevGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.