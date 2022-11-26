New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NJR. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Shares of NYSE:NJR opened at $49.64 on Friday. New Jersey Resources has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.33 and its 200 day moving average is $44.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.62.

In other news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $147,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,708.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in New Jersey Resources by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 27,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 57,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

