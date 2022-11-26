New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMTZ) Stock Price Down 0.5%

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTZ – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.50 and last traded at $16.62. Approximately 12,293 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 11,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.70.

New York Mortgage Trust Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.49.

New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 1st were paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Featured Stories

