NewRiver REIT (OTCMKTS:NRWRF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Peel Hunt

NewRiver REIT (OTCMKTS:NRWRF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NewRiver REIT Price Performance

OTCMKTS NRWRF opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average is $1.10. NewRiver REIT has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $1.12.

NewRiver REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

