NightHawk Biosciences (NYSE:NHWK) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.14

NightHawk Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:NHWK – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.14 and traded as low as $1.35. NightHawk Biosciences shares last traded at $1.36, with a volume of 26,485 shares.

NightHawk Biosciences Trading Down 2.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average of $2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. The company has a market cap of $34.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NightHawk Biosciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NHWK. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in NightHawk Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,898,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in NightHawk Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $802,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in NightHawk Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in NightHawk Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in NightHawk Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. 13.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NightHawk Biosciences

NightHawk Biosciences, Inc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immune therapies and vaccines. The company's therapies are used to modulate the immune system against various diseases, including cancer and infectious diseases. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

