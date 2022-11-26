NioCorp Developments (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.88

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.88 and traded as low as $0.84. NioCorp Developments shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 70,083 shares.
NioCorp Developments Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.80.
About NioCorp Developments
NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska.
