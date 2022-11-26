Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.33.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NHYDY shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Norsk Hydro ASA from 100.00 to 90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Norsk Hydro ASA from 85.00 to 82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Norsk Hydro ASA from 85.00 to 78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research lowered Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

NHYDY stock opened at $7.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.51. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.59. Norsk Hydro ASA has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Norsk Hydro ASA ( OTCMKTS:NHYDY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 9.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $0.1134 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, remelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Extrusions, and Energy segments. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

