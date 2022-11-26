North American Palladium (OTCMKTS:PALDF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.98

North American Palladium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PALDF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.98 and traded as low as $14.98. North American Palladium shares last traded at $14.98, with a volume of 21,600 shares.
North American Palladium Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $881.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.98.
About North American Palladium
North American Palladium Ltd. produces precious metals in Canada. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and other metals. It primarily holds interest in the Lac des Iles mine that is located to the northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on North American Palladium (PALDF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for North American Palladium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Palladium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.