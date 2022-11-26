North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.78

Shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.78 and traded as low as $15.60. North European Oil Royalty Trust shares last traded at $15.60, with a volume of 34,149 shares trading hands.
North European Oil Royalty Trust Trading Down 3.9 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $143.38 million, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.58 and its 200-day moving average is $15.78.
North European Oil Royalty Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is an increase from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. North European Oil Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.75%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On North European Oil Royalty Trust
North European Oil Royalty Trust Company Profile
North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on North European Oil Royalty Trust (NRT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for North European Oil Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North European Oil Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.