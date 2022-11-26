North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.78

Shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.78 and traded as low as $15.60. North European Oil Royalty Trust shares last traded at $15.60, with a volume of 34,149 shares trading hands.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Trading Down 3.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $143.38 million, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.58 and its 200-day moving average is $15.78.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is an increase from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. North European Oil Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On North European Oil Royalty Trust

North European Oil Royalty Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in North European Oil Royalty Trust by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,744 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 11,287 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth about $246,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust in the second quarter worth about $133,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust in the second quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust by 973.9% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,175 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter.

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

