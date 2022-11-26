Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.50.

NTRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $114.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,626,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 339,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,714 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in Northern Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 283,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,464 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 17.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 17.7% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 550,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,076,000 after acquiring an additional 82,786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $94.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $76.15 and a 1-year high of $135.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.06.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.04). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.87%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

