Northgate (LON:NTG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $250.00

Northgate plc (LON:NTG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 250 ($2.96) and traded as high as GBX 255.50 ($3.02). Northgate shares last traded at GBX 250 ($2.96), with a volume of 1,360,234 shares trading hands.
Northgate Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 250 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 250. The company has a market cap of £333.08 million and a PE ratio of 7.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.53.
Northgate Company Profile
Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle hire services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Republic of Ireland. It also sells used vehicles; supplies other related goods and services; and offers fleet management services. The company operates a fleet of 52,900 vehicles in the United Kingdom; and a fleet of 48,000 vehicles in Spain.
