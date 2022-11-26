NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.62.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of NOV from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NOV from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of NOV from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Shares of NOV opened at $22.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.11 and a 200-day moving average of $18.47. NOV has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $24.25. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 740.91 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 666.89%.

In other NOV news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $106,002.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,872.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NOV news, Director Greg L. Armstrong sold 10,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $197,135.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,928.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $106,002.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,872.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,456 shares of company stock valued at $360,063 in the last ninety days. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NOV during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 288.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,531 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 1,360.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

