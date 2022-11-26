NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NRG Energy from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NRG Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NRG Energy by 145.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,064,000 after buying an additional 2,812,434 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in NRG Energy by 8.3% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,654,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $715,589,000 after buying an additional 1,430,085 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,484,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in NRG Energy by 511.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 822,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,540,000 after buying an additional 687,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in NRG Energy by 320.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 601,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,004,000 after buying an additional 458,181 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NRG Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

Shares of NRG stock opened at $42.16 on Friday. NRG Energy has a 1 year low of $34.91 and a 1 year high of $47.82. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.21 and its 200-day moving average is $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 17.77%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

