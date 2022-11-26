O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 11,407 Shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) by 90.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,407 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHL. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Scholastic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Scholastic by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Scholastic by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,538 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in Scholastic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Scholastic by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Scholastic alerts:

Scholastic Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ SCHL opened at $41.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.11. Scholastic Co. has a 12 month low of $28.22 and a 12 month high of $48.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.10 and a 200-day moving average of $38.75.

Scholastic Dividend Announcement

Scholastic ( NASDAQ:SCHL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Scholastic had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $262.90 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Scholastic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Scholastic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Scholastic

In other Scholastic news, CEO Warwick Peter purchased 3,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.03 per share, with a total value of $100,692.35. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,894.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Scholastic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and fair channels, as well as trade channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.