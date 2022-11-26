O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 12,480 Shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 12,480 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,253,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,562,000 after purchasing an additional 12,425 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 385,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 262,067 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 256,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Stock Up 1.4 %

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:NGVC opened at $10.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day moving average is $14.41. The company has a market capitalization of $234.48 million, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.09. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $24.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.01%.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

(Get Rating)

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, frozen meals, frozen pizza, bread, baking mixes, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.