O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 194 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 88.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $385.00 to $323.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.47.

SBAC stock opened at $296.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.93 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.11. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $236.20 and a 52 week high of $391.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $675.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.42 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.55%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

