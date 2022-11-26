O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 6,215 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 50.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,470 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 476 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,372.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 736 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

NYSE AEM opened at $49.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.84 and its 200 day moving average is $45.77. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.14.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The mining company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.68%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.59%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

