O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 6,762 Shares of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) by 60.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,762 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alico were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new position in shares of Alico in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,124,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alico by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 271,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,182,000 after acquiring an additional 48,583 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alico by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 30,409 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alico by 199.8% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 38,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 25,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alico by 375.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 25,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

Alico Stock Performance

Alico stock opened at $32.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $245.56 million, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.53 and its 200 day moving average is $34.53. Alico, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $43.65.

Alico Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Alico’s payout ratio is currently 46.40%.

In related news, Director Katherine English sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total value of $32,472.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALCO has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Alico from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alico in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Alico Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

Recommended Stories

