O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIDU. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 2,025.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 342.5% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BIDU shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. KGI Securities cut shares of Baidu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $92.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $184.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.88.

Shares of BIDU opened at $93.36 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.58 and a twelve month high of $171.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.28, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

