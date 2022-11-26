O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 425.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1,042.9% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.14.

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $2,129,181.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 701,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,618,650.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $103.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.54 and a 12-month high of $106.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.07. The firm has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.00%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

