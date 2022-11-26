O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,558 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 39.4% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 141.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,610,763 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,414,447,000 after acquiring an additional 87,610 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,832 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,774,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,738 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $66,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LULU. Barclays boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $505.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $361.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $468.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.84.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

