O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sempra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Sempra by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sempra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 85.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $163.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Sempra has a 52 week low of $119.56 and a 52 week high of $176.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.24%.

SRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sempra from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sempra from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.40.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

