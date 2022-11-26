O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 283.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,523 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,711,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,266,000 after purchasing an additional 18,944 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,889,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,615,000 after purchasing an additional 33,489 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 534,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,159,000 after purchasing an additional 128,725 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,158,000 after purchasing an additional 96,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 406,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,235,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $188.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.25.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $147.50 on Friday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $110.08 and a one year high of $174.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.37 and its 200 day moving average is $136.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.39. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 30.54%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

