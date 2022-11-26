O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 149 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,132 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Qualys by 2.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Qualys by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,077 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Qualys by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,278 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Qualys by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 843 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Qualys by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $125.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.76 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.84. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.69 and a fifty-two week high of $162.36.

In related news, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $86,240.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 23,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,665,760.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $713,616.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,990,184.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $86,240.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 23,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,665,760.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,281 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,449. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

QLYS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $138.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Qualys from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Qualys from $123.00 to $118.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.67.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

