O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 15,785 Shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,785 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bel Fuse were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BELFB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 704.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Bel Fuse by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC bought a new stake in Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter worth about $1,084,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bel Fuse

In other Bel Fuse news, CEO Daniel Bernstein sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $108,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,919.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Trading Up 1.5 %

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

Bel Fuse stock opened at $37.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.85. The company has a market cap of $471.24 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.60. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.58 and a 52-week high of $38.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BELFB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded Bel Fuse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Bel Fuse from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, e-Mobility and broadcasting, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

