O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 5,521 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 158.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,521 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,331,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,756,000 after buying an additional 214,846 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,609,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,427,000 after buying an additional 427,442 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,616,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,303,000 after buying an additional 691,299 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,504,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,912,000 after buying an additional 392,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,300,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,386,000 after buying an additional 51,106 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $81.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.78. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $64.75 and a one year high of $92.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Henry Schein declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

