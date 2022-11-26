O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,486 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 40.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 453,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,923,000 after buying an additional 131,550 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 31.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 357,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,798,000 after acquiring an additional 86,400 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 1,034.2% during the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 86,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after acquiring an additional 78,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,957,000 after acquiring an additional 63,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 49.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 170,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,757,000 after acquiring an additional 56,836 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ArcBest

In other news, insider Daniel E. Loe sold 7,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $613,012.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,541.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ArcBest Price Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARCB. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ArcBest in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of ArcBest to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB opened at $81.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.56. ArcBest Co. has a 12 month low of $65.15 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 35.11%. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. Analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 13.94 EPS for the current year.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 3.79%.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

See Also

