O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 20.9% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.7% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% during the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at $1,033,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 978.4% during the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total transaction of $5,356,297.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,911,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,515.20 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,196.28 and a 1 year high of $1,776.67. The company has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of 52.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,517.26 and its 200 day moving average is $1,468.28.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,708.00 to $1,699.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,888.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,808.00 to $1,847.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,819.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.