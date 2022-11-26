O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $608,000 Stake in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Village Super Market were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Village Super Market in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Village Super Market during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Village Super Market by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Village Super Market during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Village Super Market by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VLGEA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Village Super Market from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Village Super Market from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Village Super Market Stock Up 0.9 %

Village Super Market stock opened at $21.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $312.26 million, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.21 and its 200 day moving average is $22.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.09 and a 12-month high of $25.08.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $527.50 million during the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 9.76%.

Village Super Market Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Village Super Market’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.35%.

Village Super Market Company Profile

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. It offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, bakery and frozen foods, health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores. The company operates a chain of 34 supermarkets under the ShopRite and Fairway banners in New Jersey, New York, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and four the Gourmet Garage specialty markets in New York City.

