O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $614,000 Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RE. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 581.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 807.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Everest Re Group news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.00, for a total transaction of $772,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,312. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.00, for a total transaction of $772,293.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,501,312. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.38, for a total transaction of $222,166.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,454,690.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,369 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

Everest Re Group stock opened at $334.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $244.57 and a fifty-two week high of $337.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $292.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is 49.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Everest Re Group

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.