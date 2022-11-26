O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $640,000 Stock Position in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,229 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,065 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Perion Network were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Perion Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $329,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Perion Network by 270.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 32,198 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Perion Network by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,177,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Perion Network by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 70,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perion Network by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 57,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 21,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Perion Network Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of Perion Network stock opened at $27.28 on Friday. Perion Network Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $27.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.84 and its 200-day moving average is $20.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Perion Network Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PERI shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Perion Network from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Perion Network in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PERI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.