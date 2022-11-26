O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $670,000 Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,894 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $552,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,944,670 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,846,439,000 after purchasing an additional 230,892 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK opened at $200.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.90, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $201.48 and a 200 day moving average of $198.84. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $285.38.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Autodesk from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on Autodesk from $277.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Autodesk in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Autodesk from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.19.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.