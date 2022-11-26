O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $701,000 Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,160 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 0.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 1.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 0.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 0.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 84,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 10.6% during the second quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 5,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of SLG opened at $41.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.77 and a 1 year high of $83.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.07.

SL Green Realty Dividend Announcement

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $162.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.311 per share. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -286.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. TheStreet cut SL Green Realty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SL Green Realty from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.85.

SL Green Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.