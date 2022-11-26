O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $705,000 Stock Holdings in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,696 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEIX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,951,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,419,000 after buying an additional 34,075 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,935,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,829,000 after buying an additional 80,731 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 160.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 913,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,092,000 after buying an additional 562,276 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 603,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,704,000 after buying an additional 180,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 321,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,095,000 after buying an additional 138,413 shares in the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CONSOL Energy Price Performance

Shares of CEIX opened at $68.57 on Friday. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.11 and a 12-month high of $79.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.79.

CONSOL Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. CONSOL Energy’s payout ratio is presently 38.32%.

CEIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised CONSOL Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. B. Riley boosted their price target on CONSOL Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on CONSOL Energy from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

CONSOL Energy Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

