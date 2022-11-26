O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $719,000 Stock Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 755 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASR. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 766 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ASR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. stock opened at $240.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $221.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.08. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $177.31 and a 52 week high of $251.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

