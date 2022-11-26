O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $743,000 Holdings in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 7,529 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,759,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,578,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,353,000 after acquiring an additional 660,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $818,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ecopetrol in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ecopetrol presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.

Shares of NYSE:EC opened at $10.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.33. Ecopetrol S.A. has a one year low of $8.59 and a one year high of $19.81.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

