O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $832,000 Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 78,492 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,051,553,000 after acquiring an additional 625,340 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,713,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,980,558,000 after acquiring an additional 904,707 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,340,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,865,799,000 after acquiring an additional 237,127 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,716,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,103,839,000 after acquiring an additional 273,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,729,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $563,852,000 after acquiring an additional 273,205 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TROW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $113.90.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $125.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.25. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $208.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.93.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The business’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 55.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

