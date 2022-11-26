O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,474 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RCI. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,531,602 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $143,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,538 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,151,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $235,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,658 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,826,574 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $549,325,000 after acquiring an additional 798,106 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,061,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $173,465,000 after acquiring an additional 592,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,046,637 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $337,807,000 after acquiring an additional 568,343 shares during the last quarter. 44.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RCI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$83.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.50 to C$71.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.22.

NYSE RCI opened at $45.59 on Friday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.23 and a 12 month high of $64.55. The stock has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.367 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 63.87%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

