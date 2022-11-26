O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 199,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,584 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Street Properties were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FSP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 59.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 14,509 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 19.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,892 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Franklin Street Properties during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Franklin Street Properties by 160.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 173,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 106,872 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Franklin Street Properties during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

FSP opened at $2.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $296.29 million, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average of $4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $6.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Franklin Street Properties’s payout ratio is currently 6.06%.

In other Franklin Street Properties news, Director Brian N. Hansen bought 50,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $137,342.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 515,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,442.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Franklin Street Properties news, Director Brian N. Hansen bought 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $200,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian N. Hansen bought 50,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $137,342.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 515,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,442.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 118,066 shares of company stock worth $345,630. 4.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Street Properties from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

