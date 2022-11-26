O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,034 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of O. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 17.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 762,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,821,000 after acquiring an additional 111,930 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 5.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 313,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,724,000 after buying an additional 16,935 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 12.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 492,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,182,000 after purchasing an additional 54,165 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Realty Income by 28.5% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 19,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 11.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 634,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,473,000 after purchasing an additional 64,338 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on O shares. StockNews.com downgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho cut Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $64.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.22 and its 200 day moving average is $66.31. The firm has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.61, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $75.40.

The company also recently disclosed a nov 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 278.50%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

