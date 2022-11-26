O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,196 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,823 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,897,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $418,233,000 after acquiring an additional 43,008 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 859,389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,396,000 after acquiring an additional 8,409 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 173.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 752,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,790,000 after acquiring an additional 477,800 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 8.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 490,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,657,000 after acquiring an additional 39,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 19.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 487,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,321,000 after acquiring an additional 79,315 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Insight Enterprises Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock opened at $104.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.70. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.11 and a 12-month high of $111.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 45,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.73 per share, with a total value of $4,182,586.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,352,638 shares in the company, valued at $403,620,121.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NSIT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Insight Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Insight Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.