O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 15,381 Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,381 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CIM. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Chimera Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 51.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CIM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Chimera Investment to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

Chimera Investment Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:CIM opened at $6.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Chimera Investment Co. has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $16.61. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.35.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Chimera Investment had a negative net margin of 73.42% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Chimera Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.75%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -32.51%.

Chimera Investment Profile

(Get Rating)

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

