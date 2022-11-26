O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 25,323 Shares of Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) by 130.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,323 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSET. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 23.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after acquiring an additional 56,495 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 24.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC raised its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 44.7% in the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 19,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 105.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on BSET. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Insider Activity at Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries Stock Down 2.2 %

In other news, CEO Robert H. Spilman, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of Bassett Furniture Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.58 per share, with a total value of $77,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 258,331 shares in the company, valued at $4,024,796.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ BSET opened at $18.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.62 and its 200-day moving average is $18.45. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $24.12. The firm has a market cap of $170.48 million, a P/E ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.54.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.20. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $118.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.65 million.

Bassett Furniture Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.34%.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail -company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.