O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,917 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 11.5% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 30,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 23.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.1% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 101,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of HWM opened at $38.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.59. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.41 and a twelve month high of $39.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.73.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.76%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Vertical Research cut their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

