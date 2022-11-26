O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,988 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 5,363.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,988 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 30,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 21,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $147.37 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $164.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.29 and its 200-day moving average is $140.06.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

