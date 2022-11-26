O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Position in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) by 395.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,231 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 379,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,224,000 after purchasing an additional 189,438 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,357,000. 59.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMRK opened at $34.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.16. The company has a market capitalization of $804.20 million, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.71 and a 1 year high of $44.60.

A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend

A-Mark Precious Metals ( NASDAQ:AMRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 40.01%. On average, equities research analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.93%.

Insider Activity at A-Mark Precious Metals

In related news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 15,000 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $487,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,000.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Beverley Lepine sold 1,000 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $32,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,447.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 15,000 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $487,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMRK. StockNews.com raised shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

