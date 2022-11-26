O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,763 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 526.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on INVH. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of INVH opened at $31.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.65 and a 200-day moving average of $35.44. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.56 and a 1 year high of $45.80. The company has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $568.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.73%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

