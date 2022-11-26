O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTC. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Toro in the first quarter worth about $150,798,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 336.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 932,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,751,000 after acquiring an additional 719,203 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 31.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,754,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,470,000 after acquiring an additional 661,588 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 13.9% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,269,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,499,000 after acquiring an additional 642,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 15.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,198,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,218,000 after acquiring an additional 575,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Toro alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Toro

In other news, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $156,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Amy E. Dahl sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $233,506.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,985.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $156,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,371 shares of company stock worth $2,014,232 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Toro Trading Down 0.2 %

Several research firms recently commented on TTC. StockNews.com cut Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Northcoast Research upgraded Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $111.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.58. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $71.86 and a 52-week high of $113.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Toro had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toro Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

Toro Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.